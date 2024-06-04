AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Holderness Investments Co.

Holderness Investments Co. cut its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.0% of Holderness Investments Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 664.4% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 56,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,466,000 after buying an additional 49,365 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at about $349,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 29,922.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,032,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,012,281 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 87,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,024,000 after purchasing an additional 8,675 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 24,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total value of $3,716,756.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,855,698.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total transaction of $3,716,756.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,855,698.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total value of $10,539,491.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,895,641.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $0.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $160.31. The stock had a trading volume of 4,467,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,574,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $283.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.57, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.60. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $182.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.17.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial raised their target price on AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.14.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

