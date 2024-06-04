644 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Acquired by Legacy Financial Group Inc.

Legacy Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 644 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its position in Meta Platforms by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 32,900 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,789,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 76,685 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380 shares in the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 13,476 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Varenne Capital Partners bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,954,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ META traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $476.99. The company had a trading volume of 7,062,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,107,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $258.88 and a one year high of $531.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $480.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $432.84.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. The company had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.28 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.49%.

META has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $570.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $530.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $509.80.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total transaction of $305,370.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,398 shares in the company, valued at $20,043,756. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total transaction of $305,370.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,398 shares in the company, valued at $20,043,756. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.67, for a total value of $194,328.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,964 shares in the company, valued at $7,058,069.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 713,380 shares of company stock worth $351,867,744 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

