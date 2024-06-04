4,331 Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Bought by ROI Financial Advisors LLC

ROI Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,000. Broadcom comprises approximately 4.0% of ROI Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $6.65 on Monday, reaching $1,321.90. 2,626,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,800,936. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $776.38 and a twelve month high of $1,445.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.00, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,333.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,222.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.83 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,991,048.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,991,048.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total value of $145,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,134,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,920 shares of company stock valued at $40,306,667. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen upgraded Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,341.16.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

