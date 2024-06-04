3M (NYSE:MMM) Position Boosted by Poehling Capital Management INC.

Poehling Capital Management INC. raised its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 65,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the quarter. 3M accounts for approximately 2.2% of Poehling Capital Management INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in 3M were worth $7,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MMM. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 91.9% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MMM. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.55.

3M Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:MMM traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.34. 681,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,725,808. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.00. The company has a market cap of $54.42 billion, a PE ratio of -7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $106.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that 3M will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

3M Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -22.01%.

3M Company Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

