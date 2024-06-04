2,383,160 Shares in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Purchased by Kodai Capital Management LP

Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,383,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,280,000. Pentair makes up 3.5% of Kodai Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Kodai Capital Management LP owned about 1.44% of Pentair as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,191,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,601,000 after acquiring an additional 392,785 shares during the last quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 155,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 8,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 46,425.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PNR shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jerome O. Pedretti sold 24,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total transaction of $2,089,884.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,254,534.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pentair Trading Down 1.2 %

PNR stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.95. 1,612,216 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,542,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.90. Pentair plc has a one year low of $57.18 and a one year high of $85.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.88.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. Pentair had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.47%.

Pentair Profile

(Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

Further Reading

