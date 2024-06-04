2,248,492 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Bought by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,248,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $298,690,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Fiserv by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,506,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,705,241,000 after buying an additional 789,232 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $960,592,000. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $900,674,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $874,377,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Fiserv by 2.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,416,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $724,848,000 after buying an additional 168,286 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of FI traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $148.52. 2,571,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,497,778. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.11 and a 1-year high of $159.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.48. The company has a market cap of $86.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FI shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Fiserv from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total value of $3,632,182.91. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $24,847,871.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,575 shares of company stock worth $17,022,387. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

