10,000 Shares in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Bought by Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 152.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 44.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGEN stock traded down $2.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 6.35. Repligen Co. has a 52-week low of $110.45 and a 52-week high of $211.13. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 601.42, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $167.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.62.

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $151.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.06 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 2.44%. Repligen’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Repligen from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Repligen from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Repligen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.75.

In other Repligen news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 3,517 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total value of $681,348.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,699,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 3,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total transaction of $681,348.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,260 shares in the company, valued at $4,699,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 16,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.44, for a total value of $3,298,630.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,249 shares in the company, valued at $36,575,562.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,296 shares of company stock valued at $7,357,293 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

