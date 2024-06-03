WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $111.64

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $111.64 and last traded at $111.61, with a volume of 56812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.11.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund Trading Down 0.0 %

The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.01.

Get WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 1.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 1.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 11,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 62.4% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide exposure to Japanese equity markets while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations of the Japanese Yen movements relative to the United States dollar.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.