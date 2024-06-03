Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 17.2% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $812,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 36,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after buying an additional 11,095 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Prologis by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 27,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on PLD shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $136.00 to $123.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $151.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.76.

Prologis Stock Performance

PLD traded down $3.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $107.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,259,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,678,807. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.53. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.64 and a 1 year high of $137.52. The stock has a market cap of $99.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.28%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

