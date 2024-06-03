Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Sets New 12-Month High at $72.40

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $72.40 and last traded at $71.53, with a volume of 148310 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.43.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HCC shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Warrior Met Coal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.80.

The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.18. The company has a current ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $503.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.99 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is 3.85%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCC. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

