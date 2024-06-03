Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC Sells 436 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 53,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Novartis accounts for about 2.5% of Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $5,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Novartis by 480.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 13.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Price Performance

Shares of NVS traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $103.01. The company had a trading volume of 932,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,698. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.02. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $92.19 and a 1-year high of $108.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $210.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.07. Novartis had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $11.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. Analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

NVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVS

About Novartis

(Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.