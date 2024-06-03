Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,862 Shares of FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG)

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Free Report) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FLEX LNG were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FLEX LNG in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FLEX LNG in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in FLEX LNG in the third quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. raised its stake in FLEX LNG by 3,734.4% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 8,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 8,141 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on FLEX LNG from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

FLEX LNG stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,250. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.76. FLEX LNG Ltd. has a 52-week low of $24.16 and a 52-week high of $33.33.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.15. FLEX LNG had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 37.08%. The firm had revenue of $90.24 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FLEX LNG Ltd. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. FLEX LNG’s payout ratio is 118.11%.

Flex LNG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. The company owns and operates vessels with M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. Flex LNG Ltd.

