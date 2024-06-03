Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EMB. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 250.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $88.94. 3,946,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,253,655. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $79.70 and a 1-year high of $90.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.01.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3606 per share. This represents a $4.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

