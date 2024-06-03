Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWY. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 926.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWY traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $200.37. The stock had a trading volume of 250,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,504. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $148.45 and a 1 year high of $203.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $194.50 and its 200-day moving average is $185.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

