Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Lindsell Train Ltd

Lindsell Train Ltd grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,700 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Visa makes up 0.0% of Lindsell Train Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Lindsell Train Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 2,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Visa Stock Performance
NYSE:V traded down $3.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $269.11. 2,483,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,286,892. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.02 and a 1 year high of $290.96.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.24%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have issued reports on V. Citigroup increased their price target on Visa from $314.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Macquarie increased their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $307.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.76.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,402 shares of company stock valued at $9,559,382. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
