Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Receives $112.38 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $112.38.

VKTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

In related news, CFO Greg Zante sold 66,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $4,986,005.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,854 shares in the company, valued at $13,059,845.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Viking Therapeutics news, CFO Greg Zante sold 66,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $4,986,005.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,059,845.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Marianna Mancini sold 281,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $22,136,890.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 348,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,413,639.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,785,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $638,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,820 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,380,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,202,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,379,000 after purchasing an additional 822,156 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,279,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,159,000 after purchasing an additional 154,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,274,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,727,000 after purchasing an additional 311,681 shares in the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VKTX opened at $62.26 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.22. Viking Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $99.41.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

