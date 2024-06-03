Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Trading 6.7% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 6.7% on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $65.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Vera Therapeutics traded as high as $41.19 and last traded at $40.52. 64,298 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,156,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.99.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VERA. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Vera Therapeutics from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.86.

In other news, Director Maha Katabi sold 340,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $13,770,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,793,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,156,473.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Vera Therapeutics news, SVP Joseph R. Young sold 5,714 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $228,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,171 shares in the company, valued at $2,126,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Maha Katabi sold 340,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $13,770,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,793,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,156,473.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 526,551 shares of company stock worth $21,533,345 over the last three months. Company insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Vera Therapeutics by 964.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 64,968 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $668,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Vera Therapeutics by 470.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 47,322 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vera Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $1,870,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -18.53 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 28.63 and a quick ratio of 28.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.90 and its 200-day moving average is $32.31.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts predict that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

