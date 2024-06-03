Vannoy Advisory Group Inc. Invests $2.43 Million in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Vannoy Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 83,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,434,000. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Vannoy Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Vannoy Advisory Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $61,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 4,409.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF stock remained flat at $29.73 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 18,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,793. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.22 and a 200-day moving average of $28.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.13. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.54 and a fifty-two week high of $30.27.

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

