Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTIGet Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 4,174,238 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 3,151,639 shares.The stock last traded at $260.44 and had previously closed at $260.44.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $388.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.17.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 17,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Peninsula Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 48.7% during the first quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $723,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 96.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 654,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,097,000 after buying an additional 322,093 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

