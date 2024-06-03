Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Ratio Wealth Group

Ratio Wealth Group raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 5.8% of Ratio Wealth Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Ratio Wealth Group’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $26,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOO. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $484.95. 1,084,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,091,563. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $375.95 and a 52-week high of $489.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $475.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $455.68.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

