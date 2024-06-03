UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Now Covered by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $597.00 target price on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on UNH. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $675.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $591.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a hold rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $572.75.

UNH stock opened at $495.37 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $489.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $508.95. The company has a market capitalization of $455.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.55. UnitedHealth Group has a 52-week low of $436.38 and a 52-week high of $554.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.28. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The business had revenue of $99.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.26 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 27.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total transaction of $597,581.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,306.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 535.1% in the first quarter. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 3,061 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 88,210 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,210,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 93.3% in the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,010 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,425,000 after purchasing an additional 7,244 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 74.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 67,247 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,267,000 after purchasing an additional 28,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

