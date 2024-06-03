United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

United Security Bancshares Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UBFO opened at $7.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $125.74 million, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. United Security Bancshares has a 12-month low of $6.19 and a 12-month high of $8.74.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.77 million during the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 14.94%.

United Security Bancshares Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 5th. United Security Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

In other news, Director Jagroop Gill purchased 8,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $58,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,059,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,681,317. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought a total of 17,486 shares of company stock valued at $127,159 in the last quarter. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UBFO. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 3.8% in the third quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,193,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,877,000 after acquiring an additional 44,182 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 558,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 14,472 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 78,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 19,658 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 43,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planning Center Inc. acquired a new position in United Security Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $303,000. 30.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United Security Bancshares

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

