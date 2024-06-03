United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Miller Investment Management LP

Miller Investment Management LP lessened its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,974 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. United Rentals accounts for approximately 1.1% of Miller Investment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Miller Investment Management LP’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $7,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of URI. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 48 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1,525.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 65 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Price Performance

United Rentals stock traded up $10.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $669.41. The company had a trading volume of 859,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,981. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $330.30 and a 1 year high of $732.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $44.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $681.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $624.20.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.35 by $0.80. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 36.44%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $718.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $793.00 to $796.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $575.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $600.79.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total transaction of $5,862,199.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,400 shares in the company, valued at $72,341,742. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total transaction of $5,862,199.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,400 shares in the company, valued at $72,341,742. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total transaction of $377,079.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,431,557.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

