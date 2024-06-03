Unicorn Mineral Resources Public Limited (LON:UMR) Insider Buys £5,500 in Stock

Unicorn Mineral Resources Public Limited (LON:UMR – Get Free Report) insider Patrick Doherty purchased 50,000 shares of Unicorn Mineral Resources Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of £5,500 ($7,024.27).

Patrick Doherty also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Unicorn Mineral Resources Public alerts:

On Tuesday, May 21st, Patrick Doherty bought 125,000 shares of Unicorn Mineral Resources Public stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of £12,500 ($15,964.24).

On Monday, March 25th, Patrick Doherty purchased 150,000 shares of Unicorn Mineral Resources Public stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of £12,000 ($15,325.67).

Unicorn Mineral Resources Public Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of LON:UMR traded up GBX 0.25 ($0.00) on Monday, hitting GBX 11.25 ($0.14). The company had a trading volume of 265,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,967. The stock has a market cap of £3.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -562.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 7.45 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 6.71. Unicorn Mineral Resources Public Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 4 ($0.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 11.25 ($0.14).

About Unicorn Mineral Resources Public

Unicorn Mineral Resources Public Limited Company operates as a mineral exploration company in Ireland. The company focuses on the exploration for deposits of Irish type carbonate hosted copper/lead/zinc, and silver mineral deposits in the Irish midlands Orefield. Its flagship property is the Kilmallock block covering an area of approximately 137 square kilometers located in the Limerick Province.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Unicorn Mineral Resources Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unicorn Mineral Resources Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.