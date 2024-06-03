Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (UPCHY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 5th

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UPCHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of 5.847 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This is an increase from Uni-President China’s previous dividend of $4.82.
Uni-President China Stock Up 1.4 %
UPCHY stock opened at $89.43 on Monday. Uni-President China has a 12 month low of $54.28 and a 12 month high of $95.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.27.
About Uni-President China
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Uni-President China
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Carl Icahn Takes Major Position in Caesars Entertainment
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Best Buy Could Break Out of Its Channel Shortly
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Unusual Trading Volume Could Bring Breakouts in These 3 Names
Receive News & Ratings for Uni-President China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uni-President China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.