Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (UPCHY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 5th

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UPCHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of 5.847 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This is an increase from Uni-President China’s previous dividend of $4.82.

Uni-President China Stock Up 1.4 %

UPCHY stock opened at $89.43 on Monday. Uni-President China has a 12 month low of $54.28 and a 12 month high of $95.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.27.

About Uni-President China

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd., an investment holding company, manufactures, sells, and trades in beverages and food in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Beverages, Food, and Others segments. It offers instant noodles, tea drinks, juices, milk tea, coffee, bottled water, and bottle can drinks.

