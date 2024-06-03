Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Price Target Raised to $72.00

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on RARE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $90.67.

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $40.14 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $31.52 and a 12-month high of $54.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.00.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($0.31). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 138.58% and a negative return on equity of 425.63%. The company had revenue of $108.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.33) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 12,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $620,481.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,860 shares in the company, valued at $756,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 12,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $620,481.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,860 shares in the company, valued at $756,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 11,509 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.93, for a total transaction of $574,644.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 252,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,623,452.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,846 shares of company stock valued at $1,201,388. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RARE. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 2.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.7% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 23,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 6,295 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 18.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 120,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 18,552 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 155,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

