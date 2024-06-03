Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Given New $500.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Evercore ISI from $630.00 to $500.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $350.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $522.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $574.00 to $627.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Ulta Beauty from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $612.00 to $434.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $507.30.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $395.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $424.32 and a 200-day moving average of $471.00. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $368.02 and a 1-year high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by $0.28. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 58.06% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 25.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total transaction of $11,027,870.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,523,936.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.26, for a total transaction of $263,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,665 shares in the company, valued at $876,222.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total value of $11,027,870.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,523,936.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,552 shares of company stock valued at $12,920,326 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 364.3% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 7,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 74 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

