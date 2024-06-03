UiPath’s (PATH) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Bank of America

Bank of America reiterated their neutral rating on shares of UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Bank of America currently has a $16.00 price objective on the healthcare company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $30.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of UiPath from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of UiPath from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of UiPath from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of UiPath from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.59.

Shares of PATH opened at $12.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.63 and a beta of 1.01. UiPath has a 1-year low of $11.71 and a 1-year high of $27.87.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $405.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.32 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UiPath will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $866,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 660,762 shares in the company, valued at $14,312,104.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 96,000 shares of company stock worth $2,023,440 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATH. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in UiPath by 3.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,529 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 3rd quarter valued at $171,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,240 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 4,554 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 97,951 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,417,000. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

