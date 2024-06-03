UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PATH. William Blair lowered shares of UiPath from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of UiPath from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of UiPath from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of UiPath from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UiPath has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.59.

Shares of PATH opened at $12.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of -76.63 and a beta of 1.01. UiPath has a 52-week low of $11.71 and a 52-week high of $27.87.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $405.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.32 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%. On average, equities analysts expect that UiPath will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $866,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 660,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,312,104.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,023,440. 22.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of UiPath by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,217,936 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $911,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133,078 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of UiPath by 2.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,238,176 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $277,835,000 after purchasing an additional 463,032 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,749,000. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in shares of UiPath by 3.0% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 6,209,655 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $106,247,000 after purchasing an additional 181,722 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of UiPath by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,301,413 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $131,687,000 after purchasing an additional 119,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

