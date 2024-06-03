UBS Group Lowers Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $250.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Argus upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $290.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (down from $360.00) on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $292.79.

Get Salesforce alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CRM

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $234.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $193.68 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.36. The company has a market cap of $227.17 billion, a PE ratio of 42.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.30.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.60, for a total value of $1,258,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,904 shares in the company, valued at $31,429,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.60, for a total transaction of $1,258,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,429,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.64, for a total value of $4,644,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,101,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,056,645,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 638,070 shares of company stock worth $182,912,726. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 10,504 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 10,377 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.