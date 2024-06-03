UBS Group Increases Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target to $21.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush increased their price target on Chewy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chewy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Chewy in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Chewy from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $26.21.

Chewy Stock Performance

Shares of Chewy stock opened at $21.21 on Thursday. Chewy has a one year low of $14.69 and a one year high of $40.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.51 and its 200 day moving average is $18.23. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.83, a P/E/G ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.91.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. Chewy had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Analysts predict that Chewy will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 46,090 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $696,880.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,379,100 shares in the company, valued at $20,851,992. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 46,090 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $696,880.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,379,100 shares in the company, valued at $20,851,992. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 8,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $121,247.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 569,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,612,261.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,862 shares of company stock worth $1,047,242. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chewy

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Chewy in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chewy in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Chewy in the first quarter worth about $65,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in Chewy by 18.0% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

