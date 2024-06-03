UBS Group Increases Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target to $21.00

Posted by on Jun 3rd, 2024

Chewy (NYSE:CHWYFree Report) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush increased their price target on Chewy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chewy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Chewy in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Chewy from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $26.21.

Get Our Latest Report on Chewy

Chewy Stock Performance

Shares of Chewy stock opened at $21.21 on Thursday. Chewy has a one year low of $14.69 and a one year high of $40.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.51 and its 200 day moving average is $18.23. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.83, a P/E/G ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.91.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWYGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. Chewy had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Analysts predict that Chewy will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 46,090 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $696,880.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,379,100 shares in the company, valued at $20,851,992. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 46,090 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $696,880.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,379,100 shares in the company, valued at $20,851,992. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 8,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $121,247.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 569,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,612,261.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,862 shares of company stock worth $1,047,242. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chewy

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Chewy in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chewy in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Chewy in the first quarter worth about $65,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in Chewy by 18.0% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

About Chewy

(Get Free Report)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Chewy (NYSE:CHWY)

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.