Truist Financial Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Salesforce (NYSE:CRM)

Truist Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a $300.00 price target on the CRM provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $360.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Salesforce from $355.00 to $295.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $292.79.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $234.44 on Thursday. Salesforce has a 1-year low of $193.68 and a 1-year high of $318.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.17 billion, a PE ratio of 42.17, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $281.80 and its 200-day moving average is $276.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.25, for a total value of $4,563,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,266,166 shares in the company, valued at $4,036,231,005.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.25, for a total transaction of $4,563,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,266,166 shares in the company, valued at $4,036,231,005.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.26, for a total value of $1,130,892.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,170,076.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 638,070 shares of company stock valued at $182,912,726. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Salesforce by 186.7% during the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

