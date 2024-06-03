TriSalus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of TriSalus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSI – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Jonestrading began coverage on shares of TriSalus Life Sciences in a report on Friday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

Shares of TLSI stock opened at $7.16 on Thursday. TriSalus Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $16.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.51.

TriSalus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of TriSalus Life Sciences

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TriSalus Life Sciences stock. HC Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLSI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 101,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000. HC Advisors LLC owned 0.39% of TriSalus Life Sciences as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

TriSalus Life Sciences Company Profile

TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, researches, develops, and sells drug delivery technologies and immune-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of liver and pancreatic cancer. The company offers Pressure Enabled Drug Delivery infusion systems, such as the TriNav infusion system, which is used in transarterial radioembolization and chemoembolization procedures for patients with liver cancer and metastases; and the Pancreatic Retrograde Venous Infusion device, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial, for locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

