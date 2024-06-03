TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Shares Sold by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) by 67.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,777 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in TreeHouse Foods by 78,600.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in TreeHouse Foods by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in TreeHouse Foods by 4,045.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 5,259 shares in the last quarter. 99.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

TreeHouse Foods Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of THS stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.18. 439,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,433. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.66. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.28 and a 12-month high of $54.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.81 and a beta of 0.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TreeHouse Foods ( NYSE:THS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $820.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.44 million. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 0.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on THS. Truist Financial downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on THS

Insider Activity at TreeHouse Foods

In related news, SVP Stephen Alan Landry sold 3,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.99, for a total value of $130,267.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TreeHouse Foods Profile

(Free Report)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.