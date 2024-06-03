Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Dorsey Wright & Associates cut its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $3,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Motco acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

TT traded down $10.29 on Monday, hitting $317.17. 420,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $312.18 and its 200 day moving average is $276.18. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $171.63 and a fifty-two week high of $338.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.01.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 32.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TT shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $315.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $281.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $300.54.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 6,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.19, for a total transaction of $2,000,468.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,589,600.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 6,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.19, for a total transaction of $2,000,468.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,589,600.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 3,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total transaction of $1,077,737.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,673,237.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

