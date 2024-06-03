Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ)

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 21,989 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 126% compared to the average daily volume of 9,721 call options.

iQIYI Stock Down 3.7 %

IQ stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,384,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,138,716. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.65 and its 200-day moving average is $4.32. iQIYI has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $6.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. OTR Global restated a “mixed” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iQIYI

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iQIYI in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of iQIYI in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in iQIYI by 321.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 13,417 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the 4th quarter worth $114,000. 52.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

