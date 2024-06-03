Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Trading Down 4.2%

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $273.03 and last traded at $273.39. Approximately 201,388 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,124,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $285.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.96.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $265.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $28.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.83.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $1,114,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,314,246. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tractor Supply

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the third quarter worth $71,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 18.0% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 12.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

