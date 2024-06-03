Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Reaches $0.0952 on Major Exchanges

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0952 or 0.00000138 BTC on major exchanges. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $625.62 million and $11.08 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.53 or 0.00051314 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00010570 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00017410 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00012205 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00006428 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,568,642,450 coins. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

