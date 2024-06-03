The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Given New $96.00 Price Target at Raymond James

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $94.00 to $96.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut The Descartes Systems Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. CIBC upped their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $102.00.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on DSGX

The Descartes Systems Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $92.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.95 and a beta of 0.91. The Descartes Systems Group has a 12-month low of $69.59 and a 12-month high of $100.69.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 20.62%. The business had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSGX. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 772,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,201,000 after acquiring an additional 73,410 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,914,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,912,000 after acquiring an additional 154,110 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 253,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,420,000 after acquiring an additional 32,794 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,215,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,085,000 after acquiring an additional 117,611 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 109,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,048,000 after acquiring an additional 30,010 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Descartes Systems Group

(Get Free Report)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.