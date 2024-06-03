The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

AES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of AES from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of AES from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of AES in a report on Monday, March 25th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of AES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of AES in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Shares of AES opened at $21.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.76. AES has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $22.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. AES had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. AES’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Analysts forecast that AES will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AES. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of AES in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of AES by 186.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of AES by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AES in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of AES by 133.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

