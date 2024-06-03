TFG Advisers LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 645,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,468,000 after buying an additional 343,913 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 78,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,339 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 69,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 20,569 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFA stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.39. The company had a trading volume of 5,606,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,202,779. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.21 and a 200 day moving average of $76.64. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.68 and a 12 month high of $81.93.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

