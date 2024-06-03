TFG Advisers LLC Has $1.28 Million Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,063 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,430,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 451.4% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 8,403 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 6,879 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in FedEx by 20.8% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,717 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 23,261 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $6,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $301.00 to $296.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on FedEx from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on FedEx from $291.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $340.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Tracy B. Brightman sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.69, for a total value of $703,009.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,735,192.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total value of $102,373.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,223,600.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tracy B. Brightman sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.69, for a total transaction of $703,009.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,735,192.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,668 shares of company stock valued at $37,758,773. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of FedEx stock traded down $6.13 on Monday, hitting $247.83. The company had a trading volume of 437,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,268. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $265.33 and a 200-day moving average of $256.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $218.55 and a twelve month high of $291.27.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.95 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.41 EPS. Research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.68 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About FedEx

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.