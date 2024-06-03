Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Baird R W

Baird R W upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on THC. TheStreet raised Tenet Healthcare from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday. They set an outperform rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $130.00 target price (up previously from $118.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $120.41.

Shares of THC stock opened at $135.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.09. Tenet Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $51.04 and a fifty-two week high of $135.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.25.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $1.77. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 8,148 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total transaction of $945,982.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 18,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.96, for a total transaction of $1,761,569.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,698.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 8,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total transaction of $945,982.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,598 shares of company stock worth $4,626,535 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THC. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 108.6% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

