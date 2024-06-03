Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $220.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $214.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $204.00 to $176.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Five Below from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Five Below from $195.00 to $187.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $204.53.

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $138.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.32 and a 200-day moving average of $179.12. Five Below has a 1-year low of $128.64 and a 1-year high of $216.18. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Five Below had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 20.80%. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Five Below will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Five Below by 89.1% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,035,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $166,627,000 after acquiring an additional 487,948 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 34.6% in the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,539,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $242,681,000 after buying an additional 395,275 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at $73,472,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at $68,825,000. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the third quarter valued at $29,181,000.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

