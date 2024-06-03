TD Cowen Boosts Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target to $257.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) had its price target upped by TD Cowen from $209.00 to $257.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $252.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $245.13.

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $240.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.50. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $115.66 and a 52 week high of $243.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 5,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total value of $1,131,831.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 61,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,765,542.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the first quarter valued at about $2,851,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the first quarter valued at about $1,101,000. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 13.1% in the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 928.6% in the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 178.4% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

