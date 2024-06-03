Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) Receives C$11.79 Average PT from Brokerages

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$11.79.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets set a C$10.00 price target on Surge Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

In related news, Senior Officer Jared Andrew Renton Ducs sold 3,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.42, for a total transaction of C$29,182.86. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

TSE SGY opened at C$7.29 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.45 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.02. Surge Energy has a twelve month low of C$5.89 and a twelve month high of C$9.77. The firm has a market cap of C$733.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.03.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.17). The firm had revenue of C$158.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$158.95 million. Surge Energy had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.32%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Surge Energy will post 0.7599558 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Surge Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.63%.

Surge Energy Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. Its principal properties are located in the areas of Sparky, Southeast Saskatchewan, Carbonates, Valhalla, and Shaunavon in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Zapata Energy Corporation and changed its name to Surge Energy Inc in June 2010.

