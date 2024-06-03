SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Shares Gap Up to $3.34

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.34, but opened at $3.66. SunPower shares last traded at $3.55, with a volume of 4,324,277 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim downgraded SunPower from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI downgraded SunPower from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of SunPower from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of SunPower from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of SunPower from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SunPower presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $4.59.

Get SunPower alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SunPower

SunPower Stock Up 2.4 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunPower

The stock has a market capitalization of $599.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in SunPower by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,685,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,056,000 after buying an additional 44,479 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,082,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,226 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in SunPower by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,726,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,162,000 after acquiring an additional 531,800 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in SunPower by 193.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,708,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in SunPower by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 681,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 33,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

About SunPower

(Get Free Report)

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.