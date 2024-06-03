Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Plans $0.55 Quarterly Dividend

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.545 per share on Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th.

Suncor Energy Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of SU stock opened at C$55.60 on Monday. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$37.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$56.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$53.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$47.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$71.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.00, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.23 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.81 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 18.64%. Equities research analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 5.7081192 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SU shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Raymond James set a C$51.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$75.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$61.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$61.61.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

