Sui Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.51 Billion (SUI)

Sui (SUI) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 3rd. Sui has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion and approximately $154.03 million worth of Sui was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sui token can currently be bought for $1.04 or 0.00001492 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Sui has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sui Profile

Sui’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,426,143,881 tokens. Sui’s official Twitter account is @suinetwork. Sui’s official website is sui.io/#.

Buying and Selling Sui

According to CryptoCompare, “Sui (SUI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Sui Network platform. Sui has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,426,143,880.7088885 in circulation. The last known price of Sui is 1.0379448 USD and is up 1.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 264 active market(s) with $129,808,442.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sui.io/#.”

