StockNews.com Lowers Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $143.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. B. Riley raised shares of Dycom Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $160.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $191.71.

Dycom Industries Stock Performance

Shares of DY opened at $179.96 on Friday. Dycom Industries has a one year low of $78.42 and a one year high of $186.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.73. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dycom Industries will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Dycom Industries

In related news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.27, for a total transaction of $30,859.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,124.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dycom Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

